2012年 5月 23日

MetLife Americas expects 'nicely higher' 2012 profit

May 23 MetLife Inc's Americas business should report "nicely higher" operating earnings for 2012 than for 2011, the unit's president said on Wednesday.

The Americas segment, which accounts for most of the insurer's profits, reported operating earnings of $3.9 billion for 2011.

