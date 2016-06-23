Dodd, Frank blast ruling that MetLife not too big to fail

| June 23
June 23 A federal court's striking down of the
government's designation of insurer MetLife Inc as
"too-big-to-fail" could undermine efforts to head off another
financial crisis, authors of the landmark Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law said.
In a brief filed on Thursday with a federal appeals court,
former Senator Chris Dodd, former Representative Barney Frank
and other Democratic party leaders said the designation was
necessary to bring a key nonbank financial institution under an
effective regulatory regime.
Signed by 20 current and former lawmakers, the brief opposes
U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Collyer's order in March, now
under appeal, rescinding the government's 2014 designation of
MetLife as a systematically important financial institution.
Such a designation would reflect regulators' concern that
its failure could hurt the U.S. financial system.
Collyer said the designation by the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), a group of federal regulatory heads,
had been "arbitrary and capricious." She said the council never
adequately assessed the risk of Metlife's failure and neglected
to perform a cost-benefit analysis of applying the designation.
The court's decision "is an invitation to nonbanks to engage
in riskier behavior than they have been doing without sufficient
regulation," former Representative Frank said in a press
conference about the brief on Thursday.
The designation would put MetLife under the jurisdiction of
the U.S. Federal Reserve, which typically regulates banks.
"Essentially what the judge did was amend the statute by
imposing some obstacles to us trying to protect society," Frank
said.
The FSOC was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and charged
with designating systemically important companies, which would
be subject to increased regulation and possibly tighter capital
requirements. Other companies so designated are insurers
American International Group and Prudential Financial
Inc. and General Electric Co's finance arm.
In the brief on Thursday, lawmakers said FSOC does not have
to find that a company is financially vulnerable before it makes
a systemically important designation.
"Seemingly healthy institutions can defy widely held expert
forecasts, collapse quickly and then threaten economic damage on
a catastrophic scale," the brief said.
Dodd-Frank also does not require a cost-benefit analysis
because Congress realized that would hamstring the FSOC's
mission, they said.
They said Collyer's decision, if upheld, would hamstring the
government's attempts to prevent another "calamitous financial
meltdown."
MetLife spokesman Christopher Stern said the insurer will
respond to the court in its own brief in August.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin in New York; additional reporting by
Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)