REFILE-UPDATE 1-Dodd, Frank blast ruling that MetLife not too big to fail

By Dena Aubin and Lisa Lambert
June 23 A federal court's striking down of the
government's designation of insurer MetLife Inc as
"too-big-to-fail" could undermine efforts to head off another
financial crisis, authors of the landmark Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law said.
In a brief filed on Thursday with a federal appeals court,
former Senator Chris Dodd, former Representative Barney Frank
and 18 other heavyweight Democrats including Representative
Nancy Pelosi said the decision could make it difficult to
prevent another "calamitous financial meltdown."
At the same time, Ben Bernanke, who chaired the Federal
Reserve during the 2007-2009 crisis, and Paul Volcker, another
former Fed chairman who helped craft Dodd-Frank, filed a brief.
A major consequence of the decision "is that one of the
world's largest, most highly interconnected financial
institutions is left with inadequate oversight," they wrote.
In March U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Collyer
rescinded the government's 2014 designation of MetLife as a
systematically important financial institution.
Dodd-Frank had created the Financial Stability Oversight
Council, consisting of the heads of regulatory agencies, in part
to identify firms that could wreck the U.S. financial system if
they experience distress. The council's designations trigger
stricter regulatory oversight and requirements to hold more
capital.
Collyer called the MetLife designation "arbitrary and
capricious," saying the council never adequately assessed the
risk of Metlife's failure and neglected to perform a
cost-benefit analysis of applying the designation.
The council laid out its arguments for its appeal of the
decision in a brief filed last week.
"The broad array of legislators, policy officials,
economists, insurance experts and other scholars who filed in
support of FSOC makes clear that FSOC's designation of MetLife
fully complied with the law and applied the lessons of the
financial crisis," said a Treasury spokesman.
In a press conference about the lawmakers' brief, Frank said
the decision is an invitation "to engage in riskier behavior"
and that it imposes "some obstacles to us trying to protect
society."
In the brief the lawmakers also said FSOC does not have to
find a company is financially vulnerable before it makes a
designation.
"Seemingly healthy institutions can defy widely held expert
forecasts, collapse quickly and then threaten economic damage on
a catastrophic scale," they wrote, adding Dodd-Frank does not
require cost-benefit analyses.
American International Group, Prudential Financial
Inc. and General Electric Co's are also labeled
systemically important.
MetLife will respond to the court in its own brief in
August.
