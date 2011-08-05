MetLife says asbestos claims on the rise

* Claims up 11 pct in first half of 2011
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Asbestos-related claims against
MetLife Inc (MET.N) rose 11 percent in the first half of the
year, the company said on Friday, mirroring recent comments by
other large insurers who have experienced more claims than they
expected.
MetLife, the largest U.S. life insurer, received 2,306
asbestos-related claims in the first half, up from 2,076 in the
same period of 2010, the company said in a quarterly filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
It did not offer details on the potential size of those
claims or how that compares to claims from past years.
MetLife's new asbestos claims dropped at a steady pace from
2003 through 2010, falling 40 percent over the period.
MetLife has one of the longest and most complicated
histories when it comes to asbestos and the insurance industry.
Lawsuits have alleged that MetLife employees knew of the
insulating material's harmful health effects as early as the
1920s, claims the company has rejected.
This year, both American International Group Inc (AIG.N)
and Hartford Financial Services (HIG.N) have made substantial
additions to their asbestos reserves, given an increase in
claims and claim severity.
The industry argues that many of the new claims stem from
plaintiffs' lawyers becoming more effective at suing people who
are only peripherally connected to asbestos victims. Late-night
cable television is flooded with ads from asbestos lawyers, and
"mesothelioma" is among the most valuable of advertising
keywords on Google.
Yet even as claims rise, doctors say the actual incidence
of asbestos-linked diseases like the lung cancer mesothelioma
is on the decline. Doctors are being more aggressive in
treating the cases that do pop up, though, which also
contributes to elevated costs for insurers.
Ratings agency A.M. Best has said it expects the industry
to ultimately face $75 billion in exposure to asbestos claims,
and it has argued that some companies are still not fully
reserved for claims they may experience.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace)