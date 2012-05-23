版本:
MetLife still waiting on bank sale closing

May 23 MetLife Inc is still waiting on a number of regulatory approvals to sell its banking operations to General Electric Co and has no more information on timing than it did a month ago, Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said on Wednesday.

At an investor day, Kandarian said MetLife would hold off on talking about share buybacks until the bank sale closed.

