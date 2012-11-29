版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Stuyvesant Town tenants reach settlement in class-action lawsuit -- lawyer

Nov 29 Metlife Inc : * Stuyvesant town/peter cooper village tenants in class-action lawsuit and

cwcapital and Metlife reach preliminary $146.85 million settlement -- lawyer * Cmbs bondholders that cwcapital represents and Metlife to pay tenants in suit

$68.75 million - lawyer * Bondholder's share to be $58.25 million, Metlife Inc $10.5 million * Cwcapital also agrees to waive right to reclaim $78.1 million lower rents

charged since late 2009 * Cwcapital also agrees to waive right to reclaim $78.1 million lower rents

charged since late 2009 - source * A final settlement, including deadline for appeal, is expected to take

another 18 months

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐