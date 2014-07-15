版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jong Kim to step-aside from his role as Metlife Korea's CEO

(Corrects to say Jong Kim will step aside from his role as CEO of Metlife Korea)

July 15 Metlife Inc : * Marks new milestone in Korea with key appointment * Says jong kim to step-aside from his current role as chief executive officer

(CEO) and assume the role of chairman, Metlife Korea * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
