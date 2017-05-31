UPDATE 2-Fitch Ratings downgrades MetLife's Brighthouse Financial unit

(Adds details about ratings downgrade and comments from Fitch
analyst)
By Suzanne Barlyn
May 31 Fitch Ratings Inc downgraded MetLife
Inc's Brighthouse Financial Inc unit on Wednesday,
citing the unit's lowering of its capitalization and financial
targets from last year.
Fitch, which downgraded Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
one notch, from an A+ to an A, said its ratings outlook remains
stable.
A MetLife spokesman directed Reuters to a Brighthouse
Financial spokeswoman, who declined to comment.
Brighthouse Financial Inc is a holding company and the
consumer life insurance and annuity unit created by MetLife Inc.
MetLife announced last year that it planned to spin off its
Brighthouse business, which sells life insurance and annuities
to individuals. MetLife, which is still awaiting regulatory
approval for the move, will continue to focus on its U.S.
employee benefits and overseas businesses, the company has said.
Fitch's rating for Brighthouse Life Insurance Company, a
Brighthouse Financial unit, is still strong, but more accurately
reflects the insurer's change in targets, said Fitch analyst
Bradley Ellis.
"When we originally assigned the ratings in October, we
anticipated more stability in some of these capitalization
metrics because of the projections they provided," Ellis told
Reuters.
Fitch is especially concerned about the "funding of assets
in support the company's variable annuity business, consolidated
financial leverage and the overall levels of statutory capital,"
the company said.
The ratings firm also wants to see some changes at
Brighthouse to reflect its strength as a standalone company,
Ellis said. "We'd like to see a track record of more stability,"
he said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa
Shumaker)