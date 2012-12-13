版本:
MetLife says 2013 forecast assumes no buybacks

Dec 13 MetLife Inc's 2013 earnings forecast assumes no share buybacks, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve has twice blocked MetLife from buying back stock, a consequence of the bank holding company charter the insurer is trying to shed.

