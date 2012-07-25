版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 04:50 BJT

MetLife names new CFO

July 25 MetLife Inc, the largest life insurer in the United States, said it has appointed John Hele as its chief financial officer.

Hele, who joins MetLife from Arch Capital Group Ltd , replaces interim CFO Eric Steigerwalt.

