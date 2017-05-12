UPDATE 2-U.S. court puts hold on 'too big to fail' case involving MetLife

(Adds background, MetLife reaction)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON May 12 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday granted a 60-day pause in the long-running case in which
the country's largest life insurer, MetLife Inc, has
challenged the federal government's labeling of it as "too big
to fail," as the Trump administration wrestles with reforms
arising from the financial crisis.
More than a year ago, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer
struck down the government's designation of MetLife as
"systemically important," which signifies it could devastate the
financial system if it failed and triggers stricter oversight,
saying the label was "arbitrary and capricious." The
administration of former President Barack Obama, a Democrat,
immediately appealed.
In October the government and insurance company had a
rematch before two judges appointed by Obama, Sri Srinivasan and
Patricia Millett, and one by former President George H.W. Bush,
a Republican. At the time most expected a ruling to soon follow,
with the losing side possibly appealing to the Supreme Court.
Republican President Donald Trump, however, has expressed
skepticism about the designation process and the council of
regulatory heads that assign the labels, and has ordered the
Treasury Department to review both. Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin also has said the council's work should be evaluated.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, intended to
avoid a repeat of the 2007-09 crisis and recession, created the
Financial Stability Oversight Council and empowered it to
designate non-banks as systemically important.
Last week the council asked the court to put the appeal on
hold for 60 days, saying it needed "additional time for
deliberation."
Previously MetLife had asked for a pause until Treasury
completed its review. A spokesman for the company said it was
pleased with the 60-day abeyance.
The company is not officially labeled "too big to fail"
during the appeal. Currently, only two firms, both insurance
companies, carry the label: American International Group
, which received a $182 billion bailout during the
crisis, and Prudential Insurance.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Bill Trott)