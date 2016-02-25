MetLife in talks to sell U.S. retail adviser group to MassMutual

Feb 25 MetLife Inc, which is in the
process of trimming down its businesses, said it was in talks
with MassMutual Financial Group regarding a possible sale of
MetLife Premier Client Group, its U.S. retail adviser group.
"There can be no assurance that an agreement will be reached
or that a transaction will be consummated," MetLife, the largest
U.S. life insurer, said in a statement on Thursday.
MassMutual, a Springfield, Massachusetts-based life insurer,
also said it was in talks with MetLife, without giving further
details.
MetLife said in January that it planned to separate a
substantial portion of its U.S. retail business from the core
company, adding the "regulatory environment" helped drive its
decision.
The company's U.S. retail business has been struggling. The
unit's operating income dropped 33 percent in the third quarter
and fell 19 percent in the fourth quarter.
MetLife's Chief Executive Steven Kandarian has said the
lagging retail section "risks higher capital requirements that
could put it at a significant competitive disadvantage."
