UPDATE 3-MetLife gets Fed extension on capital plans

* Fed gives company until Sept. 30 to submit plans
* Analysts said company was "in limbo" waiting on Fed
* Shares up 5.4 pct in afternoon trading
By Ben Berkowitz and Rick Rothacker
June 19 MetLife Inc received a
three-month extension from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its plans
to return capital to shareholders, the company said on Tuesday,
potentially removing a short-term overhang on its stock.
Its shares were up 5.4 percent on Tuesday afternoon, leading
the sector.
MetLife, which has been blocked from raising its dividend or
buying back shares twice in the last eight months, said in a
regulatory filing the Fed gave it an extension to Sept. 30 from
June 12.
After failing a Fed stress test in March, MetLife had been
on the hook to submit a new version of its capital plan by this
month. Those March tests, which covered 19 banks, considered
whether companies would have enough capital if unemployment
spiked again and housing prices took another plunge.
Analysts have said MetLife was likely to fail another stress
test even with a new capital plan, given that the tests were
designed for banks and not insurers. That raised fears the Fed
could force it to boost its capital ratios by raising money or
retaining earnings.
A Sterne Agee analyst said last week the company was "in
limbo" waiting on a Fed decision.
MetLife is unique among big insurers in being regulated by
the Fed because of its bank holding company charter. The company
is trying to shed the charter, having struck a deal to sell its
online deposit-taking operations to General Electric Co.
Some believe with the charter out of the way, MetLife could
avoid further Fed stress testing, freeing it to return billions
of dollars to investors.
Of the four banks that failed the stress tests in March,
only MetLife has needed extra time to resubmit its capital plan.
Two weeks ago, Citigroup Inc said it would not ask
again this year for permission to raise its dividend or buy back
shares. Regional bank Sun Trust Banks Inc
and auto lender Ally Financial filed their plans last
week, representatives of the banks told Reuters on Tuesday.
SunTrust declined to provide details about its plan. Ally
noted that it has announced actions designed to improve its
capital and liquidity positions, such as a bankruptcy filing for
its Residential Capital mortgage unit and a plan to
sell its international operations.
Ally is 74 percent-owned by the U.S. Treasury after a series
of government bailouts during the financial crisis.
MetLife shares were up 5.4 percent at $31.00 on Tuesday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. Between March 13, when
it failed the last stress test, and Monday's close, MetLife
shares were down 25 percent, against a decline of 5 percent for
the sector.