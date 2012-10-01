UPDATE 1-MetLife gets Fed extension with bank deal pending

* Deadline for capital plan had been Sept. 30
* MetLife now has until early January for plan
* Recently tweaked bank deal to close faster
Oct 1 The Federal Reserve has again extended the
deadline for MetLife Inc to resubmit capital plans while
the insurer works to complete a sale of its bank deposit-taking
operations to a unit of General Electric.
In a filing with securities regulators on Monday, MetLife
said it received notice from the Fed last week, granting an
extension until Jan. 5, 2013. The deadline had been Sept. 30,
which itself was an extension of a June deadline.
MetLife has a bank holding company charter because of the
bank and is therefore overseen by the Fed. Last March, the
company failed a stress test and was blocked by the U.S. central
bank from raising its dividend or buying back shares.
Without the extension, MetLife would have been forced to
submit another plan for buybacks or dividends, one that would
likely have been rejected yet again because it still owns the
bank. MetLife has said that it hopes to be able to return
capital once it is rid of the banking operations.
Last year GE Capital agreed to buy the deposit-taking
operations of the online bank, but the deal has been held up by
regulatory reviews. GE and MetLife tweaked the deal in September
so that instead of the FDIC, the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency is now in charge of approving the sale.
Analysts have said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp was
slowing down the deal with inquiries to GE and that the switch
to the OCC may mean the deal can close faster.