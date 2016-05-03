MetLife to pay $25 mln for annuity sales violations-FINRA

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has sanctioned MetLife Securities Inc. $25 million in connection with variable annuity sales, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The sanction, agreed to in a settlement, includes a $20 million fine and $5 million to be repaid to customers, FINRA said. The fine is FINRA's largest related to variable annuities, the regulator said. A representative for MetLife, which neither admitted nor denied the charges, could not be immediately reached for comment.
MetLife made negligent representations and omissions to tens of thousands of customers, misleading them into thinking variable annuity replacements were more beneficial than they really were, FINRA said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.