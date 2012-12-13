Metlife says expects to earn $5.5-$5.9 bln in 2013

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
Dec 13 MetLife Inc, the biggest U.S. life insurer, said it expects to earn between $5.5 billion and $5.9 billion, or between $4.95 per share and $5.35 per share, in 2013.
The company also said it expects to earn between $5.5 billion and $5.6 billion, or between $5.15 per share and $5.25 per share, in 2012.
"While our operating earnings per share are expected to be lower in 2013 than in 2012, they are broadly consistent with what we predicted a year ago for an extended low interest rate environment," Chief Executive Steven Kandarian said in a statement.
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: