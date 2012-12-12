版本:
OCC approves GE purchase of MetLife deposit business

Dec 12 The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has approved MetLife's sale of its deposit-taking business to a unit of General Electric Co's GE Capital, MetLife Inc said on Wednesday.

After the sale closes, MetLife said it will move to deregister as a bank holding company.

