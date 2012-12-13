版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 21:12 BJT

MetLife CEO- Not sure yet when deposits sale will close

Dec 13 MetLife Inc has received regulatory approval for the sale of its deposit-taking business but does not know yet how that will affect its participation in the next Federal Reserve bank stress test, Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said on Thursday.

Kandarian said he did not know yet when the sale to General Electric Co's GE Capital unit would close.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐