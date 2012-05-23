CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MetLife to outline growth plan, eyes emerging markets

May 23 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer, said it plans to refocus its U.S. business and
will seek to grow in emerging markets as part of a strategic
plan that is set to be unveiled later on Wednesday.
By 2016, MetLife said it expects to increase its return on
equity to between 12 percent and 14 percent, and will aim for
emerging markets to account for 20 percent or more of total
operating earnings.
"We have identified significant opportunities for us to
continue our growth in a way that is disciplined, meets consumer
needs and will position us to achieve return on equity
expansion," Chief Executive Steven Kandarian said in a
statement.
MetLife is one of a number of companies that have submitted
first round bids for the Asia life insurance business of ING,
sources have told Reuters. The company boosted its presence in
international markets in late 2010 when it bought Alico from
AIG.
In the United States, the insurer said it would shift its
business mix toward protection products, such as accident and
health products, and away from more capital intensive products
in an effort to generate more predictable cash flows.
MetLife, which will hold an investor conference on
Wednesday, also said it expected to achieve $600 million in net
pre-tax expense savings by 2016.
The company last month posted a $174 million loss for the
first quarter on derivative losses tied to a rise in interest
rates, but operating results beat expectations. Its strongest
growth came in Asia and Latin America.