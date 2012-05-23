UPDATE 6-MetLife targets global growth, gets bank subpoenas

* Aims for 12-14 percent return on equity by 2016
* To shift focus in U.S. products
* Gets subpoenas on mortgages, foreclosures
* Shares fall 2.7 percent
By Ben Berkowitz
May 23 MetLife Inc will change `its
product mix in the United States and push harder for growth in
international markets to substantially boost returns by 2016,
the largest U.S. life insurer said on Wednesday.
MetLife also said it had received two subpoenas in April and
May from regulators looking into mortgage servicing and
foreclosure practices at its banking unit. The company had shut
its mortgage businesses by then, and is in the process of
selling the deposit-taking portion of the bank to General
Electric Co.
MetLife shares were down 2.7 percent in late-morning trading
and were among the biggest decliners in the S&P insurance index
. The fall was a continuation of the stock's slide
over the last two months.
The change in long-term targets is part of a strategic
review in recent months by Chief Executive Steve Kandarian, who
was promoted from chief investment officer a year ago.
MetLife said it would aim for a return on equity of as much
as 14 percent by 2016, compared with 10.3 percent in 2011.
Emerging markets should represent 20 percent of operating
earnings in five years, up from 14 percent now, it said.
"The environment is not a wonderful environment; we all know
that," Kandarian said at the outset of an investor day
presentation. "The key here is balancing growth, profitability
and risk."
Barclays Capital analyst Jay Gelb, in a note to clients,
said the ROE target could be conservative because the company is
assuming a "modest" level of share buybacks over the next five
years.
The insurer plans to cut pretax expenses by $600 million
through a variety of measures, Kandarian said, including
consolidating vendors globally. Growth, on the other hand, would
come from both existing businesses and acquisitions.
MetLife is one of several companies that have submitted
first-round bids for the Asia life insurance business of ING
, sources have told Reuters. MetLife boosted its
presence in international markets in late 2010 when it bought
global insurer Alico from AIG.
Sources have said a deal for the ING business could come in
somewhere between $7.5 billion and $9 billion. Kandarian seemed
to shy away from the prospect of a deal on that scale.
"If we're able to pick up a property in Southeast Asia at a
price that makes sense to us ... we'll do that, but we're not
going to simply chase blue sky deals," he said.
MetLife's comfort zone for dealmaking right now is more in
the $2 billion to $3 billion range, he said.
ANNUITY OVERHANG
MetLife said it would shift its U.S. business mix toward
products like accident and health insurance, and away from more
capital-intensive businesses like annuities, to help make its
cash flow more predictable.
"I think the variable annuity business is causing something
of an overhang for MetLife's stock," Bill Wheeler, the president
of MetLife's Americas unit, said during the presentation. He
said MetLife's risk in that business was relatively limited, but
the company would still keep sales down substantially from last
year.
Wheeler also said operating earnings in the Americas should
be "nicely higher" this year compared with the $3.9 billion
posted for 2011.
Last month, the company reported a $174 million loss for the
first quarter on derivatives losses tied to a rise in interest
rates, but operating results were higher than expected. The
strongest growth came in Asia and Latin America.
BANK IN LIMBO
In a separate filing on the subpoenas, the company said
various state or federal regulatory and law enforcement
authorities might seek monetary penalties from MetLife Bank, but
it could not estimate the financial impact.
The sale of the bank to GE Capital is pending. At one time
MetLife had hoped it would close by the end of June, but
Kandarian cautioned last month that there could be no firm
timetable because of all the regulators that had to weigh in.
A GE spokesman said the subpoenas should not have any impact
on the deposit sale.
Getting rid of the bank, and the bank holding company
charter that comes with it, is key to MetLife's plans to raise
its dividend and buy back shares. The Federal Reserve has
blocked it from doing so twice in the last year.
Kandarian said Wednesday that MetLife had no more
information now than a month ago on how soon the various
regulators would consider the bank sale. He added the company
would refrain from saying anything definite on share buybacks
until the sale closes.
MetLife shares were down 84 cents at $30.23 on the New York
Stock Exchange. Barclays' Gelb described the valuation as
"attractive," as the stock currently trades at roughly
two-thirds of book value.
It has been a volatile few months for MetLife investors. In
the three months starting in mid-December, the shares rose about
36 percent. Since a mid-March peak, though, the stock had fallen
some 21 percent as of Tuesday's close.