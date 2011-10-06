UPDATE 2-MetLife to take up to $275 mln in 3rd-qtr charges

* Charges pertain to claims reserves, natural disasters
Oct 6 MetLife Inc (MET.N), the largest life
insurer in the United States, said on Thursday it would take up
to $275 million in third-quarter charges, in part to increase
reserves for policies where it may know the holder is dead but
no claim has been filed.
Earlier this year, California regulators subpoenaed the
company on its practices related to benefits payouts. The
subpoena was spurred by an audit that the state said showed
MetLife failed to pay even when it knew the insured was dead.
In particular, regulators nationwide have been looking into
industry use of the Social Security Administration's "Death
Master File," amid claims that companies used the list to end
annuity payments but not to find and pay policyholders.
MetLife said it would take an after-tax charge of $115
million to $135 million to adjust reserves for cases where
benefits may be payable.
It also forecast charges of $80 million to $100 million for
catastrophe losses in its auto and home business -- more than
twice what it had expected for the period. Like other insurers,
the company blamed the impact of late August's Hurricane Irene,
the first hurricane to hit the United States in three years.
In addition, MetLife said it would take a $40 million
charge for the liquidation of Executive Life Insurance Company
of New York, its share of obligations under industry guaranty
agreements. Executive Life went into rehabilitation in 1991,
and New York authorities moved to liquidate it in September.
MetLife is due to report full results for the quarter later
this month. Analysts expect it to have been a difficult quarter
for the life insurance industry, in particular as weak stock
markets and low interest rates hurt investment income.
MetLife shares, which were the top gainer among S&P
insurance stocks on Thursday, fell 2.8 percent to $29.83 in
after-hours trading on the news.
