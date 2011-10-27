UPDATE 2-MetLife profit rises on international growth

* Q3 EPS $1.11 vs consensus $1.06

* International growth offsets charges

* Shares rise 1.3 percent after-hours (Adds details on operating segments, share action)

Oct 27 MetLife (MET.N) said quarterly profits rose sharply, as the largest life insurer in the United States benefited from an acquisition that increased its international business.

MetLife had previously warned of a series of charges for natural disasters in its property insurance business, for unpaid claims in its life business and for other items, but they did not offset the growth in the rest of the company.

The company reported a net profit on Thursday of $3.55 billion, or $3.33 per share, compared with $286 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis the company earned $1.11 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings of $1.06 per share in the quarter.

Last November, MetLife completed the purchase of the global insurance business Alico from AIG. In the third quarter of this year, premium and fee revenue rose 41 percent, largely as a result of that deal.

The company cited specific strength in Japan, where sales and earnings grew more than 20 percent, as well as in certain regions of Latin America, where MetLife has said it wants to expand further.

The U.S. business did not fare as well, with operating earnings down in three of four segments as a result of the charges and weak equity markets. Annuity sales rose 79 percent, though, largely due to variable annuities.

Earlier this week, MetLife said the Federal Reserve blocked its plans to raise its dividend and buy back shares, pending a 2012 stress test. MetLife is subject to the Fed's oversight because it owns a bank and has bank holding company status.

Shares rose 1.3 percent in after-hours trading, continuing a rally that drove the shares 7.6 percent higher in the regular session. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Bernard Orr)