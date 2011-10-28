MetLife: can grow even in low-rate environment

* Sees profits even with 2 pct yield through 2016

* Committed to share buybacks

* Shares rise 3.2 pct to nearly three-month high

By Ben Berkowitz

Oct 28 MetLife (MET.N) can increase earnings and build excess capital even if long-term interest rates remain at historically low levels for the next five years, the largest life insurer in the United States said on Friday.

Accountants and actuaries have been warning for months that the current rate environment is unsustainable, with 10-year Treasuries hovering around 2 percent, and some have even said that life insurers might eventually have to stop selling some products because they could not generate sufficient returns.

But MetLife, which has aggressively hedged its interest rate exposure for years, said Friday it could increase earnings even if rates stayed around the 2 percent mark through 2016.

"All in all we think the impact ... is quite manageable," Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said on a conference call with analysts.

Chief Financial Officer Bill Wheeler said that in a flat interest-rate scenario, MetLife's five-year compound annual growth rate would be cut in half to about 4 percent, from the 8 percent growth rate it would expect in its base case.

The comments came after MetLife reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter, as strong, acquisition-driven international growth offset declining profits in most of its U.S. businesses.

MetLife shares rose 3.2 percent in early trading, touching their highest level since early August.

Analysts at Janney Capital Markets unit Langen McAlenney said the company's share price already discounts the macroeconomic problems it faces.

"We consider it more likely than not that some of the pressures will be alleviated and expect share performance to improve as they do," analyst Steven Labbe said in a note.

Kandarian also reiterated the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Earlier this week, MetLife said the Federal Reserve blocked its plans to raise its dividend and buy back shares, pending a 2012 stress test. Because MetLife owns a bank and is registered as a bank holding company, it is subject to the Fed's oversight, even though the bank is for sale.

Wheeler said Friday the bank sale process was on track, but if for some reason it could not be sold it would be wound down. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)