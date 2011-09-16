SEC asked MetLife for more disclosures -filings

* Asked in May for more accounting disclosures in 10K

* Wanted MetLife to acknowledge obligations in writing

* Review closed in early August

Sept 16 Accounting officials at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requested more thorough disclosures from insurer MetLife (MET.N) in its annual report on various loan and investment programs, according to a series of letters from earlier this year disclosed on Friday.

The SEC also demanded that MetLife, the largest life insurer in the United States, acknowledge its responsibility to make adequate and accurate disclosures. In addition, the commission asked the company to acknowledge in writing that the SEC could still take action against it, even if it modified disclosures in response to commission staff comments.

The back-and-forth took two months and focused on disclosures about loan repurchase obligations, determinations on the credit quality of investments, details on loan modification activity and other data on various accounting choices it made.

The SEC and MetLife filed the series of letters Friday, including MetLife's various acknowledgments as requested by the commission. The initial letter was sent May 27, to which the company responded on June 13. The SEC sent a brief follow-up July 11, which MetLife answered July 22.

The chief of the commission's accounting branch sent a final letter Aug. 2 saying its review was completed.

Such exchanges between companies and the SEC are not uncommon, as the commission seeks more detail on individual items in a report, or explanations for why companies used a particular accounting treatment or not. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Matthew Lewis)