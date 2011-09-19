版本:
UPDATE 1-MetLife hires Credit Suisse banker for M&A

* Adam Hodes ran financial institutions M&A at CS

* Helped MetLife with Alico deal last year

Sept 19 MetLife Inc (MET.N), the largest life insurer in the United States, said it has hired the co-head of the financial institutions mergers and acquisitions team at Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to run its M&A operation.

Adam Hodes will be senior vice president and head of M&A, answering to the chief financial officer, MetLife said on Monday.

Hodes is no stranger to MetLife, having helped the company with its acquisition of Alico from American International Group Inc (AIG.N) last year, a deal that transformed the company's profile by making it a much larger international player.

With the Alico deal well on its way to being integrated, MetLife has made no secret of its desire to keep expanding, particularly in Latin America.

Hodes, a lawyer by training, had been with Credit Suisse since 2006. He previously worked with other insurance companies. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; editing by John Wallace)

