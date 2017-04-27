MetLife to invest $1 bln in tech to reach cost-savings goals

| NEW YORK, April 27
NEW YORK, April 27 MetLife Inc plans to
invest $1 billion in an efficiency program through 2019 that
will eventually reduce annual operating costs by around $800
million, the insurer said on Thursday.
The investments will go toward technology improvements,
Chief Executive Steven Kandarian wrote in his annual letter to
shareholders, but did not provide more details.
MetLife first unveiled its cost-cutting plan last summer,
saying it would save a gross $1 billion a year, partly through
job cuts. In Kandarian's letter and a separate proxy filing, the
insurer said pretax annual savings would be $800 million when
netting out "stranded" overhead costs related to a business it
is divesting.
In February, MetLife's board conducted a "deep dive
examination" of the insurer's strategy and goals to boost
shareholder returns, Kandarian said. A key part of that strategy
is the planned spinoff of Brighthouse Financial, its retail life
insurance business, which is awaiting regulatory approval.
The company continues to look for ways to reduce the capital
it needs to hold and increase its free cash flow, Kandarian
said.
In his letter, the CEO touched on everything from U.S. tax
reform and expectations of an easing regulatory environment to
the company's plan to return nearly $4.5 billion of capital to
shareholders this year.
"The U.S. federal regulatory outlook is now more positive
than it has been in nearly a decade," Kandarian said, adding
that the "prospect for pro-growth tax reform has also
brightened."
The remarks come days after the White House unveiled a
proposal to significantly cut corporate taxes, and MetLife asked
an appeals court to pause a case regarding whether it deserved a
"too big to fail" designation while the Trump administration
finishes reviewing the current regulatory approach.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra
and Andrew Hay)