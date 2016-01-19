MetLife, New York State Common Retirement Fund form real estate JV

Jan 19 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer, said it has formed a real estate investment
venture with New York State Common Retirement Fund, the
third-largest U.S. public pension fund.
The venture's initial investment portfolio, which will be
managed by MetLife Investment Management, comprises seven
properties valued at more than $1.4 billion, the company said.
MetLife, which sold a 49.9 percent stake in the portfolio to
the fund, said it will be the majority owner of the portfolio.
The move comes a week after MetLife said it plans to
separate a big portion of its U.S. retail business as it fights
federal regulators over its "systemically important financial
institution" (SIFI) designation.
That label, created after the massive financial crisis that
started in 2007, means regulators deem the company too big to
fail and requires MetLife to hold higher levels of capital.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is currently pressuring
American International Group Plc, another insurer
designated systemically important, to break itself up.
Shares of MetLife were marginally down in extended trading
on Tuesday.
