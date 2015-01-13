U.S. insurer MetLife says to sue regulators over tougher rules

WASHINGTON Jan 13 MetLife said it would
file on Tuesday a lawsuit against regulators subjecting it to
tougher oversight, challenging their verdict the firm harbors
enough risk to bring down the financial system in a crisis.
The company, the largest U.S. insurer, unsuccessfully
contested the decision by the Financial Stability Oversight
Council (FSOC) in a hearing last month, and a lawsuit was its
last resort to escape being overseen by the Federal Reserve.
The designation of MetLife as a so-called "systemically
important" company would make insurance products more expensive
without actually enhancing financial stability, it said.
"FSOC's designation of MetLife is premature," MetLife's head
Steve Kandarian was quoted as saying in a statement. "The
Council should wait until the rules are in place and it knows
the impact on designated firms."
The remark was a reference to the U.S. Federal Reserve,
which has yet to come up with capital rules for insurers. The
industry is often skeptical that the central bank, which has
long overseen banking, knows enough about insurance.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank act to reform Wall Street after the
2008-2009 financial crisis put more onerous regulatory demands
on the largest banks, and also authorized FSOC to subject other
large and risky firms such as insurers to a similar regime.
AIG, which almost collapsed during the credit
meltdown, is now overseen by the Fed, as is Prudential Financial
Inc. Including MetLife, the Fed oversees almost a third
of the entire industry in America, a study showed last year.
MetLife said it had filed its lawsuit in the District Court
of the District of Columbia. It had hired Gibson, Dunn &
Crutcher LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as its law firms.
Eugene Scalia, a lawyer at Gibson Dunn, is on MetLife's team
to help it with the lawsuit. The son of Supreme Court Justice
Antonin Scalia, he has a track record of successfully fighting
decisions by federal regulators.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Eric Walsh)