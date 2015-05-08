U.S. regulators to respond in MetLife lawsuit next week

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government is
delaying its public response to a legal challenge by insurance
firm MetLife Inc by a few days, court documents showed,
to give the company time to redact any commercially sensitive
information.
"We agreed that the government should file its brief under
seal to ensure that no confidential and proprietary information
was inadvertently put into the public record," company spokesman
Chris Stern said on Friday.
MetLife filed its lawsuit in January, to contest designation
by the Financial Stability Oversight Council as a systemically
important firm, which subjects it to tougher prudential
standards and oversight by the Federal Reserve.
The government's first reply to MetLife's complaint was due
this week but will be filed under seal.
The court said on Friday the parties should file a redacted
version in the court docket no later than May 18.
(Editing by Ted Botha)