U.S. says MetLife too-big-to-fail lawsuit should be dismissed

May 11 The U.S. government on Monday said
MetLife Inc's lawsuit fighting its designation as being
systemically important to the economy, often referred to as "too
big to fail", should be dismissed.
MetLife had in January became the first nonbank to challenge
a decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel
led by Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, that it qualified as a
systemically important financial institution.
The SIFI designation means regulators are concerned that a
company's failure, should it ever occur, might imperil the
financial system. Companies with the designation are subjected
to Federal Reserve oversight, and could face tighter capital and
liquidity requirements that might impede growth and profits.
In an evening filing with the federal court in Washington,
D.C., the U.S. Department of Justice acknowledged that the life
insurance business for which New York-based MetLife is best
known did not alone result in the SIFI designation.
But the department said MetLife was "significantly
interconnected" with other financial companies through its
institutional and capital markets activities and its insurance
products.
It also said the oversight council, whose authority to
decide which companies are systemically important comes from the
Dodd-Frank financial overhaul, was not "arbitrary and
capricious" in deciding that MetLife was systemically important.
"MetLife's numerous disagreements with the Council's
analysis and conclusions are meritless," the government said.
"MetLife's complaints, if accepted, would frustrate the express
statutory purpose of the Council: to address potential risks to
financial stability posed by the distress of certain companies
before that distress occurs and poses an imminent, grave threat
to the nation's economy."
In response to the filing, MetLife said: "Far from
presenting systemic risk to the U.S. economy, MetLife is a
source of financial stability. We strongly disagree with the
arguments laid out by the government in its brief and look
forward to responding in court next month."
Several banks have the SIFI designation. Nonbanks that have
it include the insurers American International Group Inc
and Prudential Financial Inc, and General Electric Co's
finance arm.
MetLife has said it and some other life insurers do not face
the same liquidity risks as banks because they do not depend on
short-term deposits and wholesale funding, or invest in illiquid
long-term assets such as commercial loans.
The case is MetLife Inc v. Financial Stability Oversight
Council, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No.
15-00045.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Ken
Wills)