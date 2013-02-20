MetLife puts British bulk annuity business up for sale

Feb 20 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer, has put its British bulk annuity business, MetLife
Assurance Ltd, up for sale and has hired investment bankers from
Citibank to run an auction for the unit, a person familiar with
the matter said.
The source, who is not authorized to speak to the media,
said MetLife had begun a sale process for the business -- which
employs 55 people -- and was talking to several potential
buyers.
The sale does not include MetLife's other British
businesses, the source said.
Sky News first reported the planned sale and said it was
unclear how much MetLife was seeking for the business. But Sky
News, citing people close to the situation, said the price tag
would be far below the 1 billion pounds ($1.53 billion)
suggested by some analysts,
"We do not comment on market rumours or speculation,"
MetLife said.
Last month, MetLife closed the sale of its deposit-taking
business to General Electric Co, a move that paved the
way for the company to deregister as a bank holding company.
This helps reduce scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Reserve and
frees up capital to pay dividends or buy back shares.