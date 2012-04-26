UPDATE 2-MetLife exits reverse mortgage business

* Sells portfolio to Nationstar Mortgage
* Stops accepting new applications
* Company trying to drop bank charter
April 26 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer and reverse mortgage lender, made a surprise shift
on Thursday with the sale its reverse mortgage business as part
of its exit from banking-related activities.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC will buy its reverse mortgage
servicing portfolio, and MetLife Bank would not accept any new
applications, the company said.
A Metlife spokesman said about 500 jobs are expected to be
cut as a result of the sale.
MetLife has been actively shedding its banking and mortgage
operations to drop its bank holding company charter and thereby
limit U.S. regulation. But as recently as January it said it
would continue writing reverse mortgages.
According to market data company Reverse Mortgage Insight,
MetLife Bank was by far the biggest U.S. reverse mortgage lender
in the first quarter, with 23 percent of the market. At the same
time, the industry has been shrinking, with volume in March at
close to a 7-year low, RMI said.
MetLife stopped taking applications for traditional
mortgages earlier this year, and struck a deal last year to sell
MetLife Bank's deposit business to General Electric Co's
GE Capital.
Earlier this year, because of the oversight role it has
through the company's bank charter, the Federal Reserve blocked
MetLife from raising its dividend or buying back shares, amid
concerns about some of its capital ratios.
MetLife executives have said they would seek to drop the
charter as soon as MetLife Bank's operations were sold, and to
raise the dividend and buy back shares thereafter.
MetLife shares rose 1.1 percent to $36.36 in afternoon
trading.