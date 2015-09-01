版本:
MOVES-Metlife names Bharat Kannan as chief distribution officer

Sept 1 Life insurance provider Metlife Inc appointed Bharat Kannan, head of employee benefits Asia, as chief distribution officer for Asia.

Kannan will continue to be based in Tokyo in this newly created position, the company said.

He joined Metlife in March 2015 after over 11 years at Aon Plc. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

