MOVES-Metlife names Bharat Kannan as chief distribution officer

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Life insurance provider Metlife Inc appointed Bharat Kannan, head of employee benefits Asia, as chief distribution officer for Asia.
Kannan will continue to be based in Tokyo in this newly created position, the company said.
He joined Metlife in March 2015 after over 11 years at Aon Plc. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance