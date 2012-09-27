版本:
New Issue - Metlife sells $1 bln in 2 parts

Sept 27 Metlife Inc on Thursday sold $1
billion of senior unsecured remarketing notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: METLIFE
    
TRANCHE 1    
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 1.756 PCT   MATURITY    12/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100.5119 FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 1.67 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/04/2012    
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 105 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.048 PCT   MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100.6334 FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.985 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/04/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 135 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

