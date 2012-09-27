New Issue - Metlife sells $1 bln in 2 parts

Sept 27 Metlife Inc on Thursday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured remarketing notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: METLIFE TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.756 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.5119 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.67 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/04/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.048 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.6334 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.985 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/04/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS