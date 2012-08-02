UPDATE 2-MetLife expects to meet targets even with low rates

* CEO says company can meet 2016 targets for return on
equity
* No impact to 2012, 2013 earnings per share from rate
decline
* Still no time frame on deal with GE
* Shares up 4.8 percent
By Ben Berkowitz
Aug 2 MetLife Inc still expects to hit
its long-term targets for return on equity, even if 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields remain at their historically low levels, the
chief executive officer of the largest U.S. life insurer said on
Thursday.
The company also said it still had no sense of when federal
regulators might consider its pending deal to sell its online
deposit-taking operations to GE Capital, a transaction crucial
to its plans to return capital to shareholders.
MetLife shares rose nearly 5 percent in early trading.
On a conference call with analysts, CEO Steve Kandarian said
that while interest rates are much lower now than they were when
the company gave rate sensitivity projections last fall, there
was no additional impact to earnings-per-share expectations for
this year or next.
Last fall, the company gave a presentation where it modeled
the effects of 10-year yields around 2 percent for five years.
Although they are some 60 basis points lower now, Kandarian said
MetLife could handle it this year and next.
If rates remain at that level, the 2014 impact would be
about 5 cents per share, he added. Even so, he said the company
could achieve the low end of its 2016 return on equity targets.
That low-rate scenario could force MetLife to strengthen its
reserves modestly to meet regulatory requirements, interim Chief
Financial Officer Eric Steigerwalt said, and goodwill in the
company's retirement products business could be under pressure.
On Wednesday, MetLife said it had a $1.4 billion gain in the
second quarter because of the decline in interest rates and
derivatives it holds to hedge its rate risk. [ID: nL2E8J1IBV]
Interest rates are the primary concern of life insurers
right now, given their long-term obligations. As older
investments mature, they have to reinvest those proceeds at
historically low rates.
The risk is that if rates remain low, returns may not be
sufficient to cover future obligations. Conversely, if rates
rise quickly, that would be problematic, given the writedowns
that would be likely on low-rate investments on the books.
Kandarian also addressed MetLife's pending sale of its bank
deposit-taking operations to General Electric Co unit GE
Capital, saying the application was pending before regulators
and that the company still did not know when they would act on
the deal.
MetLife is currently a bank holding company, which means it
falls under U.S. Federal Reserve oversight. The Fed has twice in
the last year blocked the company from raising dividends or
buying back shares amid concerns over its capital ratios.
MetLife has said it hopes to shed the bank holding company
charter so it can get out of Fed oversight and return capital to
shareholders this year. At the same time, the company has
acknowledged it may be tagged as systemically important, which
would keep it under the Fed's purview regardless.
MetLife shares rose 4.8 percent to $31.89 in early New York
Stock Exchange trading. Through Wednesday's close, the stock was
down 2.4 percent for the year, underperforming a 6.7 percent
gain for the S&P insurance index.
At a price-to-expected-earnings ratio of about 5.9, the
company lags the sector average of around 7.3.