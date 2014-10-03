UPDATE 1-Insurer MetLife contests official tag as super-risky firm

(Adds background)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Oct 3 Insurer MetLife said
on Friday it would fight a plan by the U.S. risk council to
designate it as a firm whose demise could risk global finance, a
tag that brings far greater regulatory scrutiny.
The company had asked the Financial Stability Oversight
Council (FSOC) to call a meeting at which it could give written
and oral evidence of why it disagreed with the proposed
determination, it said in a regulatory filing.
FSOC now has to schedule a meeting in 30 days, and must make
a final decision within another 60 days. Eventually, MetLlife
could challenge a final designation - which would subject it to
oversight by the Federal Reserve - in court.
The Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act automatically
identified banks with over $50 billion in assets on their books
as "systemic," but left it to FSOC to determine whether some
non-banks also deserved the tag.
The designations are part of an effort to rein in the
largest and most risky firms after the collapse of investment
bank Lehman Brothers during the credit crisis showed how trouble
at just one firm could roil global markets.
Prudential Financial Inc and AIG have
already been deemed "systemic" by FSOC, which is comprised of
the country's top financial regulators and was formed after the
financial crisis to better coordinate the agencies.
MetLife has more ardently argued against the designation as
a Systemically Important Financial Institution (SIFI) than the
other insurers, saying that unlike banks, its business does not
have the potential to destabilize the system.
Banks that are SIFIs are subject to tougher capital
requirements than their smaller peers, and need to pass an
annual test of their financial health that determines whether
they can raise dividends.
The Fed has acknowledged it cannot tailor capital
requirements for insurers without a legal fix to the Dodd-Frank
act, and would have to treat them the same as banks, something
the industry says would have detrimental effects.
The fix to a part of the Dodd-Frank act that is known as the
Collins amendment has passed the Senate but is stuck in the
House.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane
Craft)