UPDATE 1-MetLife posts loss on impairment, derivative losses

Oct 31 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer, reported a third-quarter loss on a large goodwill
impairment charge and derivative losses tied to its credit
spreads and a change in interest rates.
However, operating profit beat Wall Street expectations,
helped by strong growth in its major markets, especially the
Americas.
MetLife lost $984 million, or 92 cents per share, in the
quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of $3.43 billion,
or $3.21 per share.
On an operating basis, it earned $1.32 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.28
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results included a $1.6 billion goodwill impairment
charge on its U.S. retail annuity business.
MetLife has long had a substantial derivatives program
designed to smooth out risks associated with low interest rates.
But the company said the impact of its credit spreads and
increases in interest rates during the quarter resulted in
derivative net losses of $543 million, after tax, compared with
net gains of $2.8 billion last year.
The company said operating earnings in the Americas grew 58
percent, driven by strength in retail and group life insurance,
and significantly lower catastrophe losses.
Net investment income rose 2 percent to $5 billion.
The Federal Reserve last month extended the deadline for
MetLife to resubmit its capital plans while the company works to
complete the sale of its bank deposit-taking operations to GE
Capital.
MetLife was one of four financial institutions to fail the
Fed's stress test in March this year.
MetLife shares were marginally up in trading after the bell.
They closed at $35.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.