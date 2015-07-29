UPDATE 2-MetLife profit falls on derivatives losses

* Q2 net income falls 21 pct

* Records $593 mln in derivatives losses

* Operating profit rises 12 pct (Adds analyst comment, background)

By Richa Naidu

July 29 MetLife Inc, the biggest U.S. life insurer, reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, dragged down by $593 million in derivatives losses.

The company has long relied on its substantial derivatives program to hedge against risks that insurers are exposed to such as currency exchange rates, volatile equities markets and changes to interest rates.

MetLife blamed rising interest rates and the weakening of the dollar against certain currencies for the after-tax derivatives losses in the quarter ended June 30.

The company reported derivatives gain of $202 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net income fell to 92 cents per share from $1.17.

Operating profit rose 12 percent to $1.56 per share, bumped up 5 cents by a tax rate change in Japan.

Analysts on average had expected $1.49 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating revenue declined 2 percent to $17.36 billion due to a 4 percent drop in premiums, fees and other revenues.

"I think the biggest surprise was a bit of a slowdown in the retail business ... Compared to other product lines, this was weaker than I would expect," Morningstar analyst Vincent Lui said.

Operating earnings growth in the retail business slowed to 2 percent from 12 percent a year earlier. Premiums, fees & other revenues declined 2 percent to $3.3 billion as MetLife sold fewer income annuities.

MetLife has been scaling back on capital-intensive businesses such as annuities and focusing on traditional life insurance and pension products as it gears up for new capital rules.

After years of delay, the U.S. Federal Reserve is drawing up nationwide capital standards for the $1-trillion insurance industry, in line with the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

Insurers fear they could become as heavily-regulated as the Wall Street banks and analysts have estimated that MetLife's capital levels could drop by 50 percent in a worst-case scenario under the new rules.

MetLife lowered its return on equity forecasts in May, partly due to uncertainty about the new rules.

Rival American International Group is scheduled to report results on Monday.

Up to Wednesday's close of $57.22, MetLife's shares had gained nearly 6 percent this year on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was largely unchanged in trading after the bell. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)