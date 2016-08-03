MetLife profit falls 94 pct on higher derivative losses

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 94 percent fall in quarterly profit as the company booked higher derivative losses.
The company's net profit fell to $64 million, or 6 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.04 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, MetLife earned 83 cents per share.
The company's total operating revenue fell 2.3 percent to $16.96 billion.
The insurer uses derivatives to lower risks stemming from interest rates, currency exchange rates and equities. (Reporting By Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.