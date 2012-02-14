UPDATE 1-MetLife profit soars on international growth

* Q4 oper EPS $1.31 vs consensus $1.24
* International sales rise 12 pct
* Derivative gain helps results
BOSTON, Feb 14 MetLife, the
largest life insurer in the United States, posted a
substantially larger profit on Tuesday as it benefited from
growth in the international markets it acquired late in 2010.
MetLife reported a net profit of $1.13 billion, or $1.06 per
share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $51 million or 5
cents per share.
On an operating basis the company earned $1.31 per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected
earnings of $1.24 per share in the quarter.
MetLife said total international sales rose 12 percent and
overall premiums and fees rose 23 percent, largely on the
late-2010 acquisition of Alico from AIG.
Operating earnings rose 4 percent in the U.S. business, in
part on a benefit from accounting adjustments. The company also
recorded $351 million in derivative gains, against $1.1 billion
in losses a year earlier.