MetLife, tenants of NY's Stuyvesant Town settle lawsuit

* Thousands of tenants claimed overcharged on rent
* Manhattan apartment complex has more than 11,000 units
By Ilaina Jonas and Jonathan Stempel
March 2 MetLife Inc has agreed to
settle a 2007 lawsuit by tenants of Stuyvesant Town and Peter
Cooper Village who claimed they were charged too much rent to
live in Manhattan's largest apartment complex.
Settlement terms were not disclosed. MetLife revealed the
accord in its annual report filed on Tuesday with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Alexander Schmidt, a lawyer who represents the tenants, said
the accord covers "several thousand" tenants whose
rent-regulated apartments were converted to market rents between
January 2003 and November 2006.
MetLife sold the complex that November for $5.4 billion to a
group led by Tishman Speyer Properties LP and a real estate unit
of Blackrock Inc.
"We're very pleased with the settlement and we feel that
it's very fair (and) reasonable," said Schmidt, a partner at
Wolf, Haldenstein, Adler, Freeman & Hertz.
He said both sides hope to reach a final settlement within
45 days. An accord would require approval by New York State
Supreme Court Justice Richard Lowe in Manhattan.
CWCapital, a special servicer representing bondholders that
now control the complex after Tishman missed a debt payment,
have not settled with the tenants, who sought roughly $215
million in their lawsuit.
A lawyer for CWCapital did not immediately return a call
seeking comment. MetLife spokesman John Calagna said the insurer
believes it has set aside enough funds for the settlement.
Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village include 56
buildings and roughly 11,200 apartments, and sits on an 80-acre
property that overlooks the East River.
MetLife, which is based in New York, originally built the
project for returning World War II veterans and middle class New
Yorkers.
In October 2009, the state's highest court, the Court of
Appeals, ruled that MetLife and the Tishman Speyer-led group
illegally raised rents for thousands of tenants.
A tenants group, the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village
Tenants Association, has been working since November with
Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc on a
plan to buy the complex.
It hopes to convert many apartments in the complex into
condominium units and let current tenants buy their apartments
or remain rent-regulated.
The case is Roberts v. Tishman Speyer Properties LP et al,
New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 100956/2007.