MetLife unit to pay $123.5 mln over alleged mortgage lending violations -DOJ

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON Feb 25 MetLife Home Loans LLC will pay $123.5 million to resolve alleged Federal Housing Administration mortgage lending violations, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.
The unit, a subsidiary of MetLife Inc, knowingly violated the False Claims Act by originating and underwriting mortgage loans insured by FHA that did not meet requirements, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.