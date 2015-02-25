UPDATE 2-MetLife unit to pay $123.5 mln for alleged mortgage fraud

(Adds MetLife comment)

WASHINGTON Feb 25 MetLife Home Loans LLC will pay $123.5 million to resolve accusations of mortgage lending violations by the Federal Housing Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The department said in a statement the unit, a subsidiary of MetLife Inc, knowingly violated the False Claims Act between September 2008 and March 2012 by originating and underwriting mortgage loans insured by FHA, a "substantial percentage" of which it already knew did not meet the underwriting requirements.

MetLife Inc said in a statement it fully cooperated with the investigation and had already set aside funds to cover the cost of the settlement.

MetLife Home Loans, which at the time of the violations was called MetLife Bank, was aware of this through its own internal quality control measures. It also frequently downgraded its most risky FHA loans, deemed "significant," to appear to have fewer problems.

"Why say significant when it feels so good to say moderate," one MetLife quality control employee wrote in an email, according to the Department of Justice statement.

The settlement is the latest the U.S. government has reached with financial firms over the underwriting of sub-standard mortgage loans.

Several lenders, including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG have resolved federal lawsuits over FHA-insured loans.

"As this settlement shows, we will continue to hold accountable financial institutions that elected to ignore the rules," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Joyce R. Branda of the Justice Department's Civil Division.