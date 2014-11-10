REFILE-MOVES-MetLife UK names Simon Massey wealth management director

BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Insurance company MetLife UK appointed Simon Massey as wealth management director, a newly created role in the firm.
Massey will be responsible for developing new strategic partners and driving sales across the adviser market and through MetLife's sales desks.
Massey was previously intermediaries director at Scottish Widows. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
April 17 IRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum, brought a string of lawsuits on Monday accusing rivals including The Hoover Co and Black & Decker Corp of using its patented technology without permission.
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017