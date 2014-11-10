版本:
2014年 11月 10日

REFILE-MOVES-MetLife UK names Simon Massey wealth management director

Nov 10 Insurance company MetLife UK appointed Simon Massey as wealth management director, a newly created role in the firm.

Massey will be responsible for developing new strategic partners and driving sales across the adviser market and through MetLife's sales desks.

Massey was previously intermediaries director at Scottish Widows. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
