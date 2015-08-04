Barry Callebaut CEO to take over as Metro chairman

FRANKFURT Aug 4 German retailer Metro has proposed that Juergen Steinemann, outgoing chief executive of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, should take over as chairman from Franz Markus Haniel next year.

Metro said in a statement that its three largest shareholders supported the succession plan of Haniel, head of the family behind Metro's largest shareholder who will step down after the next annual general meeting in February.

Steinemann, who is leaving Barry Callebaut in August, will join the Metro supervisory board already in September, replacing Wulf Bernotat, who Metro said was resigning. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jonathan Gould)