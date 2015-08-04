Barry Callebaut CEO to take over as Metro chairman

FRANKFURT Aug 4 German retailer Metro has proposed that Juergen Steinemann, outgoing chief executive of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, should take over as chairman from Franz Markus Haniel next year.
Metro said in a statement that its three largest shareholders supported the succession plan of Haniel, head of the family behind Metro's largest shareholder who will step down after the next annual general meeting in February.
Steinemann, who is leaving Barry Callebaut in August, will join the Metro supervisory board already in September, replacing Wulf Bernotat, who Metro said was resigning. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai