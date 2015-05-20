Hudson's Bay still in talks to buy Metro's Kaufhof - sources

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
DUESSELDORF, Germany May 20 Talks between Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) and Germany's Metro over department store chain Kaufhof are continuing, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Hudson's Bay has not yet made a formal offer for Kaufhof, they said.
Metro declined to comment. HBC was not immediately available for comment.
Sources had told Reuters last month that HBC, which operates Hudson's Bay in Canada and U.S. luxury chains Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, was interested in Kaufhof. Both Metro and HBC had declined to comment at the time. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.