Metro says there are talks on Kaufhof, no results yet

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
DUESSELDORF, Germany May 20 German retailer Metro confirmed on Wednesday that it was in talks over the sale of department store chain Kaufhof, adding it could do a deal if the price and strategy were right.
A Metro spokesman said on Wednesday the group had not reached any decisions yet and reiterated that conditions for a sale were appropriate price, a convincing concept for the future of the chain and solid financing.
Sources had told Reuters that the bidding for Kaufhof was heating up, with the owner of rival Karstadt making a new takeover offer and talks with Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) continuing. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.