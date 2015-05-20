版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 20日 星期三 18:30 BJT

Metro says there are talks on Kaufhof, no results yet

DUESSELDORF, Germany May 20 German retailer Metro confirmed on Wednesday that it was in talks over the sale of department store chain Kaufhof, adding it could do a deal if the price and strategy were right.

A Metro spokesman said on Wednesday the group had not reached any decisions yet and reiterated that conditions for a sale were appropriate price, a convincing concept for the future of the chain and solid financing.

Sources had told Reuters that the bidding for Kaufhof was heating up, with the owner of rival Karstadt making a new takeover offer and talks with Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) continuing. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐