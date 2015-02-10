UPDATE 1-Metro sees profit rebound in consumer electronics

* EBIT before items 1.024 bln euros vs consensus for 1.008
bln
* 60 mln euro hit to earnings from weak Russian rouble
* Forecast confirmed for slight rise in 2014/15 earnings,
sales
* Media-Saturn EBIT jumps, online accounts for 7 pct of
sales
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 10 German retailer
Metro AG reported a bigger-than-expected jump in
quarterly profit at its consumer electronics unit on Tuesday and
confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in sales and
earnings for the full year.
Group earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) excluding
special items for the October to December quarter slipped
slightly to 1.024 billion euros ($1.16 billion) from 1.073
billion euros a year ago due to a 60 million hit from the weaker
Russian rouble.
That was roughly in line with average analyst forecasts for
1.008 billion in a Reuters poll, but EBIT at the Media-Saturn
consumer electronics business jumped 21 percent to 349 million,
ahead of average forecasts for 322 million.
Media-Saturn, Europe's top consumer electronics chain which
had been losing sales to online players such as Amazon,
was slow into e-commerce but is now investing heavily in the
area, with online accounting for more than 7 percent of sales.
The cash-and-carry business, which accounts for almost half
of sales, saw EBIT before special items fall 11 percent to 481
million, mostly due to the hit from the rouble.
Metro was forced last year to halt a planned stock market
listing of a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry operation due
to market turmoil over the Ukraine crisis.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, which had already reported
sales for the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year when
it usually makes the bulk of profits, reiterated its forecast
for a "slight rise" in sales and EBIT before special items for
the full 2014/15 financial year.
It said the forecast was based on the assumption of an
"unchanged geopolitical situation".
Metro's Real hypermarkets saw EBIT before special items fall
14 percent to 84 million euros due to increased marketing
activity as well as the sale of stores in eastern Europe.
The group's Kaufhof department stores reported EBIT fell
nearly 13 percent to 139 million as mild weather forced it to
discount winter garments.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
