UPDATE 1-Metro sees profit rebound in consumer electronics

* EBIT before items 1.024 bln euros vs consensus for 1.008 bln

* 60 mln euro hit to earnings from weak Russian rouble

* Forecast confirmed for slight rise in 2014/15 earnings, sales

* Media-Saturn EBIT jumps, online accounts for 7 pct of sales (Adds details, background)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 10 German retailer Metro AG reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit at its consumer electronics unit on Tuesday and confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in sales and earnings for the full year.

Group earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) excluding special items for the October to December quarter slipped slightly to 1.024 billion euros ($1.16 billion) from 1.073 billion euros a year ago due to a 60 million hit from the weaker Russian rouble.

That was roughly in line with average analyst forecasts for 1.008 billion in a Reuters poll, but EBIT at the Media-Saturn consumer electronics business jumped 21 percent to 349 million, ahead of average forecasts for 322 million.

Media-Saturn, Europe's top consumer electronics chain which had been losing sales to online players such as Amazon, was slow into e-commerce but is now investing heavily in the area, with online accounting for more than 7 percent of sales.

The cash-and-carry business, which accounts for almost half of sales, saw EBIT before special items fall 11 percent to 481 million, mostly due to the hit from the rouble.

Metro was forced last year to halt a planned stock market listing of a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry operation due to market turmoil over the Ukraine crisis.

Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, which had already reported sales for the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year when it usually makes the bulk of profits, reiterated its forecast for a "slight rise" in sales and EBIT before special items for the full 2014/15 financial year.

It said the forecast was based on the assumption of an "unchanged geopolitical situation".

Metro's Real hypermarkets saw EBIT before special items fall 14 percent to 84 million euros due to increased marketing activity as well as the sale of stores in eastern Europe.

The group's Kaufhof department stores reported EBIT fell nearly 13 percent to 139 million as mild weather forced it to discount winter garments. ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)