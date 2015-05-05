Metro keeps a low profile on possible Kaufhof sale

FRANKFURT May 5 Metro's chief executive on Tuesday kept a low profile regarding a possible sale of its department store chain Kaufhof.

He would not say anything regarding the Kaufhof sale as long as there was no news on the matter, Olaf Koch said in a conference call with analysts.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) was interested in acquiring Kaufhof.

Metro has long said it would be prepared to sell the department store chain for a fair price as it focuses on developing its cash-and-carry and consumer electronics businesses. In February, Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch said there were several interested parties.

Metro appointed Pieter Boone as new head of its cash & carry division. Up until now, Boone heads the Russian business. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)