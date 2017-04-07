版本:
MOVES-Metro Bank hires new commercial banking director

April 7 UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.

Viney, who previously worked at HSBC Holdings Plc, will be responsible for business customers in the south-east of England.

He will report to Andy Veares, director, large commercial banking.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
