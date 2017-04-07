MOVES-Metro Bank hires new commercial banking director

BRIEF-CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life at about $1.84 bln
* CF Corporation to acquire fidelity & guaranty life in transformative all-cash transaction valued at $1.835 billion
April 7 UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.
Viney, who previously worked at HSBC Holdings Plc, will be responsible for business customers in the south-east of England.
He will report to Andy Veares, director, large commercial banking.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* AM Castle & Co files to say $115 million of exchange notes offered to holders of prepetition second lien and third lien secured claims